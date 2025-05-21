Sussex home to one of the UK’s top seaside staycations for bank holiday fun

Sussex is home to one of the UK’s top seaside staycations for bank holiday fun, according to a new study.

With the late spring bank holiday fast approaching, searches for ‘things to do bank holiday weekend’ have surged by over 250%.

Staycations remain more popular than ever, making a classic British seaside getaway the perfect way to spend the long weekend.

But which iconic seaside town is offering the most fun this bank holiday?

Known for its coastal charm and buzzing atmosphere, Brighton stands out as the second most entertaining seaside destination, according to a new study. Picture by Christopher Lee/Getty Images

To find out, SuomiCasino analysed 26 UK seaside towns, ranking them based on key entertainment factors including the number of amusement parks, live music venues, bars and restaurants, casinos, landmarks, beaches, and escape rooms – revealing the ultimate destinations for a fun-filled summer by the sea.

Known for its coastal charm and buzzing atmosphere, Brighton stands out as the second most entertaining seaside destination.

With four beaches to relax on and over 900 bars and restaurants, it’s perfect for laid-back days and lively nights.

The city also boasts the highest number of live music venues (58) and an impressive 19 escape rooms, making it a haven for entertainment lovers.

Whether you’re after beachside lounging, quirky attractions, or a night out in one of the UK’s most inclusive cities, Brighton delivers it all.

Blackpool claims the top spot as the most entertaining UK summer getaway, earning its place as a true all-rounder.

Perfect for thrill-seekers, the town boasts an impressive 12 water and amusement parks, namely the infamous Blackpool Pleasure Beach, and 13 casinos – the highest number among all destinations in the study.

It is also rich in character, home to 67 landmarks, including the iconic Blackpool Tower, the iconic ballroom, and several lively piers.

With 520 bars and restaurants, there’s no shortage of places to eat, drink, and unwind.

Whether your idea of fun involves adrenaline rides, seaside charm, or vibrant nightlife, Blackpool promises a non-stop, unforgettable staycation experience.

Southport, just up the coast from Blackpool, ranks third as a top staycation spot, offering a blend of traditional charm and coastal elegance.

With 15 beaches and 52 landmarks, including the historic Southport Pier and scenic Kings Gardens, it’s ideal for a relaxing yet engaging getaway.

Whether you’re exploring Victorian architecture, strolling the seafront, or enjoying a family day out, Southport offers a classic and well-rounded seaside experience.

A SuomiCasino spokesperson said: “When we travel abroad, many of us picture ourselves lounging by the pool or soaking up the sun on the beach – making the most of the warm weather we don’t often get to enjoy in the UK.

“While a staycation can still offer those relaxing moments, the unpredictability of British weather means it's wise to plan for more than just sunshine.

“That’s why it’s important to choose a destination with a wide range of entertainment options - from arcades and fairground rides to escape rooms, live music, and great places to eat and drink.

“While you can’t control the weather, you can ensure a fun and memorable getaway by picking a place that matches your idea of entertainment.”