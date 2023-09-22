BREAKING
Sussex Partnership Trust cares for 10 patients with Covid-19 in hospital

By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 10:44 BST
Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.
Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.

Sussex Partnership Trust was caring for 10 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on September 17 was up from three on the same day the previous week.

Across England there were 3,019 people in hospital with Covid as of September 17.

    Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 18% in the last four weeks.

    The figures also show that no new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust in the week to September 15.