Sussex Partnership Trust cares for 21 Covid-19 patients in hospital

Sussex Partnership Trust was caring for 21 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on July 19 was up from seven on the same day the previous week.

There was one bed occupied by a Covid-19 patient four weeks ago in Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust.

Across England there were 13,837 people in hospital with Covid as of July 19, with 318 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has more than doubled in the last four weeks, as has the number on mechanical ventilators.