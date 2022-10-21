Sussex Partnership Trust cares for eight Covid-19 patients in hospital

Sussex Partnership Trust was caring for eight coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on October 19 was up from five on the same day the previous week.

There were four beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust.

Across England there were 10,387 people in hospital with Covid as of October 19, with 206 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has more than doubled in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 42%.