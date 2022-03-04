Sussex Partnership Trust cares for three Covid-19 patients in hospital

Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.

Sussex Partnership Trust was caring for three coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on March 1 was in line with the same day the previous week.

There were eight beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust.

Across England there were 8,486 people in hospital with Covid as of March 1, with 245 of them in mechanical ventilation beds – though none were at Sussex Partnership Trust.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 34% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 45%.