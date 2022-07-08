Sussex Partnership Trust cares for two Covid-19 patients in hospital

Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.

Sussex Partnership Trust was caring for two coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows no people were being treated in hospital for Covid-19 at 8am on June 28, and there were none four weeks ago.

Across England there were 11,049 people in hospital with Covid as of July 5, with 229 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has more than doubled in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 97%.