University Hospitals Sussex Trust cares for 193 Covid-19 patients in hospital

University Hospitals Sussex Trust was caring for 193 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on July 19 was up from 165 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 more than tripled in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 63.
Across England there were 13,837 people in hospital with Covid as of July 19, with 318 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has more than doubled in the last four weeks, as has the number on mechanical ventilators.
The figures also show that 153 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust in the week to July 17. This was up from 127 in the previous seven days.