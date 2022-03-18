University Hospitals Sussex Trust cares for 215 Covid-19 patients in hospital

University Hospitals Sussex Trust was caring for 215 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on March 15 was up from 118 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 increased by 87% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 115.
Across England there were 10,877 people in hospital with Covid as of March 15, with 235 of them in mechanical ventilation beds – including three at University Hospitals Sussex Trust.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 9% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 27%.
The figures also show that 246 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in University Hospitals Sussex Trust in the week to March 13. This was up from 146 in the previous seven days.