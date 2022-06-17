University Hospitals Sussex Trust cares for 61 Covid-19 patients in hospital

University Hospitals Sussex Trust was caring for 61 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on June 14 was up from 32 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 increased by 36% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 45.
Across England there were 4,722 people in hospital with Covid as of June 14, with 130 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 18% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 25%.
The figures also show that 69 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust in the week to June 12. This was up from 45 in the previous seven days.