University Hospitals Sussex Trust cares for 63 Covid-19 patients in hospital

University Hospitals Sussex Trust was caring for 63 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on June 21 was up from 61 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 more than doubled in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 27.
Across England there were 6,002 people in hospital with Covid as of June 21, with 149 of them in mechanical ventilation beds – including two at University Hospitals Sussex Trust.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 29% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 5%.
The figures also show that 83 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in University Hospitals Sussex Trust in the week to June 19. This was up from 69 in the previous seven days.