102 further coronavirus cases and two more deaths recorded in Eastbourne

The number of coronavirus cases in Eastbourne increased by 102 in the last 24 hours, official figures show – and two more deaths were recorded.

A total of 26,853 cases had been confirmed in Eastbourne when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on February 18 (Friday), up from 26,751 on Thursday.

The cumulativerate of infection in Eastbourne, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 25,989 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 27,946.

Since January 31, the UK Health Security Agency has changed the way it reports coronavirus cases.

It means if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 47,147 over the period, to 18,546,205.

People with a positive lateral flow test no longer need to take a follow-up PCR test to confirm the result unless they have coronavirus symptoms.

UK case numbers now include LFT results for England, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

There were also two more coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Eastbourne.

The dashboard shows 327 people had died in the area by February 18 (Friday) – up from 325 on Thursday.

It means there have been four deaths in the past week, which is the same as the previous week.

They were among 20,466 deaths recorded across the South East.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Eastbourne.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

The figures also show that four in five people in Eastbourne have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 75,695 people had received both jabs by February 17 (Thursday) – 79% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 85% of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.