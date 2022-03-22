140 further coronavirus cases in Eastbourne

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in Eastbourne increased by 140 in the last 24 hours, official figures show.

A total of 30,368 cases had been confirmed in Eastbourne when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on March 22 (Tuesday), up from 30,228 on Monday.

The cumulative rate of infection in Eastbourne, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 29,391 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 30,401.

In England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 94,297 over the period, to 20,413,731.

The number of coronavirus deaths were revised down in the latest 24-hour period in Eastbourne.

The dashboard shows 337 people had died in the area by March 22 (Tuesday) – down from 338 on Monday.

It means there have been two deaths in the past week.

They were among 20,988 deaths recorded across the South East.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Eastbourne.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

The figures also show that nearly two-thirds of people in Eastbourne have received a booster dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 61,206 people had received a booster or third dose by March 21 (Monday) – 64% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

A total of 76,170 people (79%) had received two jabs by that date.

Across England, 67% of people aged 12 and above had received a booster.