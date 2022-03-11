East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust cares for 73 Covid-19 patients in hospital

Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.

East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust was caring for 73 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on March 8 was down from 78 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 5% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 77.

Across England there were 9,176 people in hospital with Covid as of March 8, with 242 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 20% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 37%.