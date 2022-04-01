East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust cares for 95 Covid-19 patients in hospital

East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust was caring for 95 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on March 29 was down from 104 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 increased by 22% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 78.
Across England there were 15,411 people in hospital with Covid as of March 29, with 325 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 82% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 33%.
The figures also show that 262 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust in the week to March 27. This was up from 231 in the previous seven days.