Eastbourne ESK Warehouse site is listed for sale on Zoopla

The site in Courtlands Road has been home to ESK Warehouses, a discount store, for decades but the 3.3 acre brownfield site was listed on Zoopla this week with a price tag of £4.6 million.

There have been rumours and uncertainty about the no frills superstore over the last couple of years after ESK owner, Bob Beevis, announced his retirement and said he would be closing the store in July 2020.

However, while Mr Beevis was in talks about the sale of the site, the closing down signs were taken down and ESK has remained open and trading.

ESK Warehouses, Courtlands Road, Eastbourne, is on the market for £4.6 million. Photograph from Zoopla.

In May 2020 Mr Beevis made a planning application to demolish the store and build new homes. The outline planning permission was granted for the redevelopment by council officers using delegated powers.

On Tuesday (March 8), the ESK site, as pictured above, was listed for sale on Zoopla.

The listing states there is outline planning permission for 136 residential units and a retail convenience store.