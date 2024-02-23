BREAKING

Eastbourne establishment given new food hygiene rating

An Eastbourne drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 23rd Feb 2024, 10:08 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Arlington Arms, a pub, bar or nightclub at 360 Seaside, Eastbourne, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on January 25, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Eastbourne's 53 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 49 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.