Eastbourne establishment given new food hygiene rating
An Eastbourne drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Arlington Arms, a pub, bar or nightclub at 360 Seaside, Eastbourne, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on January 25, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Eastbourne's 53 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 49 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.