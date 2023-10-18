Eastbourne house prices increased in August
House prices increased by 1.1% in Eastbourne in August, new figures show.
But the rise does not reverse the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area suffer a 3.9% annual decline.
The average Eastbourne house price in August was £297,860, Land Registry figures show – a 1.1% increase on July.
Over the month, the picture was different to that across the South East, where prices decreased 0.1%, and Eastbourne was above the 0.3% rise for the UK as a whole.
Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Eastbourne fell by £12,000 – putting the area 61st among the South East’s 64 local authorities with price data for annual growth.
The highest annual growth in the region was in Oxford, where property prices increased on average by 6.8%, to £508,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Hastings lost 10.4% of their value, giving an average price of £261,000.
First steps on the property ladder
First-time buyers in Eastbourne spent an average of £253,000 on their property – £11,000 less than a year ago, but £43,000 more than in August 2018.
By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £334,000 on average in August – 32.1% more than first-time buyers.
Property types
Owners of semi-detached houses saw the biggest rise in property prices in Eastbourne in August – they increased 1.5%, to £395,432 on average. Over the last year, prices dropped by 3.6%.
Among other types of property:
- Detached: up 1.4% monthly; down 3.2% annually; £577,529 average
- Terraced: up 1.5% monthly; down 4.5% annually; £308,231 average
- Flats: up 0.8% monthly; down 4.1% annually; £205,950 average
How do property prices in Eastbourne compare?
Buyers paid 24.3% less than the average price in the South East (£393,000) in August for a property in Eastbourne. Across the South East, property prices are high compared to those across the UK, where the average cost is £291,000.
The most expensive properties in the South East were in Elmbridge – £706,000 on average, and 2.4 times the price as in Eastbourne. Elmbridge properties cost 2.8 times the price as homes in Southampton (£249,000 average), at the other end of the scale.
The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea (£1.4 million).
Factfile
Average property price in August
- Eastbourne: £297,860
- The South East:£393,417
- UK: £291,044
Annual change to August
- Eastbourne: -3.9%
- The South East: -0.6%
- UK: +0.2%
Highest and lowest annual growth in the South East
- Oxford: +6.8%
- Hastings: -10.4%