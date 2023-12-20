BREAKING

Eastbourne restaurant given new food hygiene rating

An Eastbourne restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 20th Dec 2023, 09:14 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

An Eastbourne restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Urban Ground, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 56 South Street, Eastbourne, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on November 21, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Eastbourne's 246 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 201 (82%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.