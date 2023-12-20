Eastbourne restaurant given new food hygiene rating
An Eastbourne restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Urban Ground, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 56 South Street, Eastbourne, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on November 21, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Eastbourne's 246 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 201 (82%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.