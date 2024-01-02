Eastbourne restaurant given new food hygiene rating
An Eastbourne restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Aka Korean & Japanese Foods, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 12a Grove Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on December 4, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Eastbourne's 246 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 198 (80%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.