BREAKING

Eastbourne restaurant given new food hygiene rating

An Eastbourne restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 10:24 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

An Eastbourne restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

The B.L.T Café, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 12 Winston Crescent, Eastbourne, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on December 5, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Eastbourne's 247 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 198 (80%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.