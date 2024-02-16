Eastbourne restaurant given new food hygiene rating
An Eastbourne restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Compass @ Asda Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at The Crumbles, Eastbourne, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on January 18, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Eastbourne's 248 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 195 (79%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.