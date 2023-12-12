BREAKING

Eastbourne restaurant handed new food hygiene rating

An Eastbourne restaurant has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 12th Dec 2023, 09:05 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Dom, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 6 Grove Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on November 13, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Eastbourne's 244 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 202 (83%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.