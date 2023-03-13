Edit Account-Sign Out
Food hygiene ratings given to 10 Eastbourne establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 10 of Eastbourne’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
2 hours ago
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to seven restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Georgio's Coffee House at 2-4 Cornfield Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on March 1

    • Rated 5: Holywell Tea Chalet at King Edwards Parade, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on March 1

    • Rated 5: Soup n Tap at 171 Terminus Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on March 1

    • Rated 5: Greek Flame at 5-7 Seaside Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on February 28

    • Rated 5: More Than Cake at Carlisle Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on February 27

    • Rated 5: Picasso Express at 42 Church Street, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on February 22

    • Rated 4: Aka Korean & Japanese Foods at 12a Grove Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on December 7

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 5: The Eagle at 57 South Street, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on January 24

    Takeaways

    Plus two ratings for takeaways:

    • Rated 5: Ramo's at 5 Pevensey Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on February 21

    • Rated 5: Tops Pizza - Eastbourne at 7 Brassey Parade, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on January 24