Food hygiene ratings given to two Eastbourne establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Eastbourne’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 9th May 2023, 11:26 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Downtown Deli, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 9 Carlisle Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 10.

And Avenue Snacks, a takeaway at The Avenue, Eastbourne, East Sussex was given a score of four on November 24.