Food hygiene ratings given to two Eastbourne establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Eastbourne’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 9th May 2023, 11:26 BST
Downtown Deli, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 9 Carlisle Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 10.
And Avenue Snacks, a takeaway at The Avenue, Eastbourne, East Sussex was given a score of four on November 24.