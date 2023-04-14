Food hygiene ratings given to two Eastbourne restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Eastbourne’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Ganges, at 15 The Waterfront, Eastbourne, East Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 21.
And The time is now catering, at 1 Upper Avenue, Eastbourne, East Sussex was given a score of two on October 17.
It means that of Eastbourne's 239 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 197 (82%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.