Food hygiene ratings handed to 38 Eastbourne establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 38 of Eastbourne’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 19 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Harleywood American Diner at 246 Terminus Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on March 23

• Rated 5: The Belgian Cafe at 11-23 Grand Parade, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on March 23

• Rated 5: The Boardwalk Cafe at 4 Lower Parade, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on March 23

• Rated 5: Treasure Island at Royal Parade, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on March 23

• Rated 5: West Rocks Beach Club at 9 Lower Parade, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on March 23

• Rated 5: Bamboo Garden Fish and Chips at 311 Seaside, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on March 22

• Rated 5: LJ's Fish and Chips at 263 Seaside, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on March 22

• Rated 5: The Beach Kitchen at 56 Beach Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on March 22

• Rated 5: Dickens Tea Room at 5 South Street, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on March 18

• Rated 5: Morgan's Bistro Ltd at 119 South Street, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on March 18

• Rated 5: Simply Patisserie at 112 South Street, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on March 18

• Rated 5: Urban Ground at 56 South Street, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on March 18

• Rated 5: Sunbean Coffee at 219 Terminus Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on February 15

• Rated 5: Simply Italian at The Waterfront, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on February 9

• Rated 5: Cafe Aroma at 54 Ocklynge Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on February 3

• Rated 5: Tennis In The Park at Dittons Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on February 3

• Rated 5: Eastbourne Tenpin at Broadwater Way, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on January 20

• Rated 4: C&K Sisters Diner at 477 Seaside, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on February 3

• Rated 4: Kerala Flavours at 166 Seaside, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on January 31

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And 10 ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Eastbourne Angling Association at Royal Parade, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on March 31

• Rated 5: Phoenix at 96 Seaside Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on March 31

• Rated 5: Dolphin Public House at 14 South Street, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on March 18

• Rated 5: Printers Playhouse Ltd at 49a Grove Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on March 18

• Rated 5: The Dew Drop Inn at 37-39 South Street, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on March 18

• Rated 5: The Eagle at 57 South Street, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on March 18

• Rated 5: Red Lion Public House at 99 Wish Hill, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on March 17

• Rated 5: The Pilot at 89 Meads Street, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on March 17

• Rated 5: Beerarama at 7b Bolton Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on February 15

• Rated 5: Sovereign Harbour Yacht Club at 3 Harbour Quay, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on February 9

Takeaways

Plus nine ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Broadway Chippy at 24 The Broadway, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on March 22

• Rated 5: Broadway Kebabs at 8 The Broadway, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on March 22

• Rated 5: Ocean Fish & Chip Shop at 16 Mountfield Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on March 22

• Rated 5: Curry King at 6 South Street, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on March 18

• Rated 5: Papa Johns Pizza at 77 Seaside, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on February 24

• Rated 5: Lara Grill at 12-16 Pembury Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on February 10

• Rated 5: Carter's Family Fish & Chips at 8 Winston Crescent, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on February 9

• Rated 5: Pizza Stop at 1 High Street, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on February 3