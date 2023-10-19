Food hygiene ratings handed to two Eastbourne establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Eastbourne’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The Stage Door, a pub, bar or nightclub at 10 Compton Street, Eastbourne, East Sussex was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 20.
And Bramptons Diner, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 46 Brampton Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex was given a score of three on September 20.