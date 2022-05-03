Food hygiene ratings handed to two Eastbourne restaurants

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Eastbourne’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Kerala Flavours, at 166 Seaside, Eastbourne, East Sussex was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 31.

And Chippy on the Pier, at 3 Grand Parade, Eastbourne, East Sussex was given a score of one on March 23.