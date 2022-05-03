Food hygiene ratings handed to two Eastbourne restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Eastbourne’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Kerala Flavours, at 166 Seaside, Eastbourne, East Sussex was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 31.
And Chippy on the Pier, at 3 Grand Parade, Eastbourne, East Sussex was given a score of one on March 23.
It means that of Eastbourne's 230 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 185 (80%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.