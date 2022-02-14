Former Eastbourne College pupil unveils plaque in her honour to mark International Day of Women and Girls in Science

To mark International Day of Women and Girls in Science on Friday, climate scientist Dr Siobhan Gardiner was honoured with a Purple Plaque at Eastbourne College by Innovate UK, who aim to champion pioneering women and to inspire the next generation of young female innovators.

According to English Heritage, only 14 per cent of commemorative blue plaques in London celebrate women and their achievements.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dr Gardiner said it is important for girls and underrepresented groups who enjoy science not to be put off by stereotypes, and to understand the broad range of exciting career opportunities available in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics).

To mark International Day of Women and Girls in Science on Friday, climate scientist Dr Siobhan Gardiner was honoured with a Purple Plaque at Eastbourne College by Innovate UK. Dr Gardiner is currently a director in Deloitte’s Environmental, Social and Governance practice and has won several awards for her work on sustainability action and innovation around the world. SUS-220214-162740001

She said, “There has been significant progress for underrepresented groups in STEM professions, but there is still work do to on tackling the pay gap and supporting opportunities for career progression.”

Only 35 per cent of STEM students in higher education in the UK are women, according to research released in 2021. The rate for those studying computer science or engineering drops even further, with just 19 per cent of students being female.

Dr Gardiner said, “Being a girl, and enjoying science at school, it was often assumed that I would seek to go into medicine or other healthcare professions.

“Some stereotypes remain – if you ask the question ‘What does a scientist look like?’, you might well imagine a comic-book style older man with wild hair in a lab coat and goggles.

Dr Gardiner urged girls who enjoy science to consider a career in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics). She said, "There has been significant progress for underrepresented groups in STEM professions, but there is still work do to on tackling the pay gap and supporting opportunities for career progression." SUS-220214-162414001

“There have been moments during my career where I’ve been told ‘You don’t look like a scientist’. Role models are really important.

“It’s about representation, outreach and an understanding of different career paths – this is key to building that diversity of thought, both in schools and at home.”

Dr Gardiner, who is currently a director in Deloitte’s Environmental, Social and Governance practice, has won several awards for her work on sustainability action and innovation around the world. Her work has spanned from climate justice and wildlife conservation to carbon capture and smart agriculture.

Tom Lawson, headmaster at Eastbourne College, said, “Women have been underrepresented in STEM for years. Studies have shown that stereotypes start at a young age, which is why we are proud of our track record of supporting our female pupils to success in maths and scientific study.

“At Eastbourne College we make a conscious effort to encourage girls to be empowered in every area of the curriculum and school life.

“Rather than hot-housing, our aim is to nurture our pupils so they are prepared for university and work.

“This means thinking beyond exams and engaging with pupils about how they can use their skills in the real world to make a positive change.

“Since leaving Eastbourne College and throughout her career, Dr Gardiner has championed sustainability and actively pushed for gender equality through access and opportunity in STEM education and careers.

“She is a fantastic role model and we’re delighted to be honouring her achievements.”

Dr Gardiner gave a talk at the school after unveiling the plaque, challenging students in a discussion on how to apply their subjects of interest to green jobs in the future.

She also spoke about the importance of educating pupils on the wide variety of careers available in STEM – both in the classroom and through careers services.

She said, “I loved biology and chemistry at school and was extremely privileged to have the support from my teachers.

“It was actually when I was studying Economics at A-level that I started to learn about how science and technology can drive change in society, and the role large businesses play in driving innovation and shifting how we use different kinds of products and services.

“I thought, when it comes to climate and sustainability action, this sounds like an interesting mechanism for change.

“Even at university, I found that some careers services weren’t necessarily equipped to discuss the breadth of what a career in STEM could mean.

“The list is endless – from working in a laboratory and carrying out research, to policy making and working with governments, to designing exciting new products and technologies that will help us live more sustainably.

“I get my energy from this need to learn, understand and solve problems creatively, which I feel is a fundamental basis for all sciences.”