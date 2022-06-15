Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to eight Eastbourne establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Eastbourne’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Buffet Time at 60-62 Terminus Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on June 8
• Rated 5: Chippy on the Pier at 3 Grand Parade, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on June 8
• Rated 5: Spice Garden at 6 Church Street, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on May 27
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: The Hart at 89 Cavendish Place, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on May 27
Takeaways
Plus four ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Curry Master at 107 Green Street, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on May 27
• Rated 5: Kebab Kingdom at 13 Station Parade, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on May 27
• Rated 5: The Best Kebab House at 14 Langney Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on May 27
• Rated 5: Turmeric Indian Takeaway at 129 Seaside, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on February 22