Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to eight Eastbourne establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Eastbourne’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Buffet Time at 60-62 Terminus Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on June 8

• Rated 5: Chippy on the Pier at 3 Grand Parade, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on June 8

• Rated 5: Spice Garden at 6 Church Street, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on May 27

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: The Hart at 89 Cavendish Place, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on May 27

Takeaways

Plus four ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Curry Master at 107 Green Street, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on May 27

• Rated 5: Kebab Kingdom at 13 Station Parade, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on May 27

• Rated 5: The Best Kebab House at 14 Langney Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on May 27