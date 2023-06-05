Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
British Soap Awards 2023: Full list of winners
Bournemouth beach deaths inquest: Children died of drowning
How to run internet speed test as Virgin Media broadband goes down
Holly Willoughby shares emotional message with This Morning viewers
Customers frustrated as popular online banking app goes down
Jeremey Clarkson defends Phillip Schofield against ‘witch-hunt’

Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to four Eastbourne establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Eastbourne’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 5th Jun 2023, 09:18 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Eastbourne’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Most Popular

    • Rated 5: DQ Terrace Cafe & Bar at Compton Street, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on May 25

    • Rated 5: 5th Avenue Ltd at 18 Cornfield Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on May 23

    • Rated 5: The Beach Shack at Royal Parade, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on May 23

    Takeaways

    And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:

    • Rated 5: Pizza Fratelli and Grill at 85 Cavendish Place, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on May 19