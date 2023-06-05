Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to four Eastbourne establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Eastbourne’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: DQ Terrace Cafe & Bar at Compton Street, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on May 25

• Rated 5: 5th Avenue Ltd at 18 Cornfield Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on May 23

• Rated 5: The Beach Shack at Royal Parade, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on May 23

Takeaways

And one rating has been handed to a takeaway: