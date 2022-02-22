‘It’s absolutely heartbreaking,’ Pevensey library floods

Councillor Helen Burton said directors were called to Pevensey Community Library in Richmond Road on Wednesday, February 16 after a resident noticed water pooling at the bottom of the site’s steps.

The councillor said water was several inches deep outside while the office and library were damaged.

Library CEO Councillor Burton said, “The water was deep enough in parts to cover my shoes.

Pevensey Community Library following the flooding. Picture from Helen Burton SUS-220216-160555001

“Contractors were here within twenty minutes but we don’t know what damage has been done yet.

“The problem was a blocked drain outside and this is the second problem of this type we’ve suffered within a year.

“Last time the toilets backed up from the flats above, again caused by a blocked drain.”

Co-director Daniel Brookbank said, “It’s absolutely heartbreaking, our volunteers work so hard for our community.

Pevensey Community Library co-director Daniel Brookbank by the water damage. Picture from Helen Burton SUS-220216-161329001

“East Sussex County Council (ESCC) are the leaseholders, we have a sub-lease from them.”

Councillor Burton said the library is still closed but is hoping to reopen soon.

An ESCC spokesperson said, “We are aware of the flooding at Pevensey Community Library and are sorry the library is currently closed.