One more death recorded in Eastbourne

There was one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Eastbourne.
The dashboard shows 354 people had died in the area by April 21 (Thursday) – up from 353 on Wednesday.
They were among 22,303 deaths recorded across the South East.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Eastbourne.
Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.
A total of 150,468 deaths were recorded throughout England by April 21 (Thursday) – up from 149,844 on Wednesday.