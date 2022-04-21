One more death recorded in Eastbourne

There was one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Eastbourne.

The dashboard shows 354 people had died in the area by April 21 (Thursday) – up from 353 on Wednesday.

They were among 22,303 deaths recorded across the South East.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Eastbourne.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.