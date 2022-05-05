One more death recorded in Eastbourne

There was one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Eastbourne.

The dashboard shows 357 people had died in the area by May 5 (Thursday) – up from 356 on Wednesday.

They were among 22,674 deaths recorded across the South East.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Eastbourne.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

A total of 153,021 deaths were recorded throughout England by May 5 (Thursday) – up from 152,628 on Wednesday.