One more death recorded in Eastbourne

There was one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Eastbourne.
A total of 360 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on May 10 (Tuesday) – up from 359 on Monday.
They were among 22,778 deaths recorded across the South East.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Eastbourne.
Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.
A total of 153,676 deaths were recorded throughout England by May 10 (Tuesday) – up from 153,404 on Monday.