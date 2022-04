The event will take place May 21 and 22 from 10am to 5pm.

The popular Paw Patrol characters will be meeting children and families at intervals throughout the day.

EMSR, a long established family-run business, is putting on the event to celebrate it 30th year as an attraction in the town. The popular park with miniature steam train rides and play areas is a firm favourite with Eastbourne families.

EMSR is celebrating its 30th year by inviting the Paw Patrol pups