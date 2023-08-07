BREAKING
Road closures: one for Eastbourne drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Eastbourne will have a National Highways road closure to watch out for this week.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 7th Aug 2023, 12:42 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
But the news isn't too bad, as it is only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start over the next two weeks:

A27, from 7pm August 10 to 11pm August 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Lewes Road, temporary traffic lights for BT works.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.