Crime on the rise in Hastings, official figures show

Crime has risen over the last year in Hastings, official police records reveal.
Sussex Police recorded 9,577 offences in Hastings in the 12 months to March, according to the Office for National Statistics.
That was an increase of 12% compared to the previous year, when there were 8,544.
And, at 103.5 crimes per 1,000 people, that was far higher than the rate across England and Wales, which stood at 89.3.
Of the crimes recorded in the area over the last 12 months, 429 were sexual offences – an increase of 36% from the year before.
Meanwhile, violent crime has risen in the area, from 3,533 to 3,908 over this period.
One of the main factors behind this increase was the rise in stalking and harassment, which rose by 18%, from 1,006 incidents to 1,186.
And theft offences rose by 10%, with 2,113 incidents recorded in the 12 months to March.
At 22.8 crimes per 1,000 people, that was slightly lower than the rate across England and Wales, which stood at 25.1.
Crimes recorded in Hastings included:
429 sexual offences, a rise of 36%3,908 violent offences, a rise of 11%1,227 incidents of criminal damage and arson, up 15%304 drug offences, down 15%134 possession of weapons such as firearms or knives, up 2%1,190 public order offences, up 28%2,113 theft offences, a rise of 10%1,186 stalking and harassment offences, up 18%