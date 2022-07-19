Drop in visits to A&E at East Sussex Healthcare last month

Fewer patients visited A&E at East Sussex Healthcare last month – and attendances were lower than over the same period last year, figures reveal.
NHS England figures show 13,169 patients visited A&E at East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust in June.
That was a drop of 3% on the 13,539 visits recorded during May, and 2% lower than the 13,425 patients seen in June 2021.
The figures show attendances were above the levels seen in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic – in June 2020, there were 9,815 visits to A&E departments run by East Sussex Healthcare.
The majority of attendances last month were via major A&E departments – those with full resuscitation equipment and 24-hour consultant-led care – while 25% were via minor injury units.
Across England, A&E departments received 2.2 million visits last month.
That was in line with May, and the same number as were seen during June 2021.
At East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust:
In June:
There were 2,291 booked appointments, up from 2,217 in May
75% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%
161 patients waited longer than four hours for treatment following a decision to admit – 1% of patients
Separate NHS Digital data reveals that in May:
The median time to treatment was 128 minutes. The median average is used to ensure figures are not skewed by particularly long or short waiting times
Around 7% of patients left before being treated