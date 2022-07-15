East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust cares for 108 Covid-19 patients in hospital

Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.

East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust was caring for 108 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on July 12 was up from 64 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 increased more than five-fold in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 21.

Across England there were 13,621 people in hospital with Covid as of July 12, with 264 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has more than doubled in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has more than doubled.