East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust cares for 23 patients with Covid-19 in hospital

East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust was caring for 23 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.

Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.

East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust was caring for 23 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on August 13 was up from 19 on the same day the previous week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Across England there were 2,345 people in hospital with Covid as of August 13.

Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has more than doubled in the last four weeks.