East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust cares for 23 patients with Covid-19 in hospital

East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust was caring for 23 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 18th Aug 2023, 16:44 BST
Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on August 13 was up from 19 on the same day the previous week.

Across England there were 2,345 people in hospital with Covid as of August 13.

Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has more than doubled in the last four weeks.

The figures also show that 10 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust in the week to August 11.