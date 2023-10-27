East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust cares for 34 patients with Covid-19 in hospital
East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust was caring for 34 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on October 22 was in line with the same day the previous week.
Across England there were 3,796 people in hospital with Covid as of October 22.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 21% in the last four weeks.
The figures also show seven new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust in the week to October 20.