Food hygiene ratings given to 13 Hastings establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 13 of Hastings’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

Sign up to our East Sussex newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The following ratings have been given to seven restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Rainbow at 11 Sturdee Place, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on July 20

• Rated 5: Crippled Badger at Ground Floor Restaurant, 67 Eversfield Place, St Leonards-On-Sea, East Sussex; rated on July 6

• Rated 5: Cafe Royale at Restaurant And Premises, 5 Castle Street, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on June 29

• Rated 5: Galleria at Shop And Premises, 39 Norman Road, St Leonards-On-Sea, East Sussex; rated on June 29

• Rated 5: Goat Ledge at Lower Promenade, Warrior Square, St Leonards-On-Sea, East Sussex; rated on June 28

• Rated 5: Cafe Club at 11 York Buildings, Wellington Place, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on June 16

• Rated 3: The Hempist Cafe and Lounge Bar at 3 Marine Parade, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on June 23

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Good Grub @ The Albert at 28 Cornwallis Street, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on July 1

• Rated 5: La Delizia at 19 East Parade, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on June 30

• Rated 5: Cutter Hotel at 11-13 East Parade, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on June 29

Takeaways

Plus three ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Hastings Fried Chicken at 84 Malvern Way, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on July 8

• Rated 5: Peter's Fish Bar at 27 Sedlescombe Road North, St Leonards-On-Sea, East Sussex; rated on June 29