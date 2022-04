Food hygiene ratings given to 15 Hastings establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 15 of Hastings’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to eight restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Bella Napoli at Ground Floor Restaurant, 14-15 Pelham Crescent, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on March 30

• Rated 5: Emmaus at Emmaus Hastings And Rother, 2 Whitworth Road, St Leonards-On-Sea, East Sussex; rated on March 23

• Rated 5: Horntye Park Sports Complex at Horntye Park, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on March 23

• Rated 5: Dug Out Cafe at Seaside Road, St Leonards-On-Sea, East Sussex; rated on March 12

• Rated 5: Nur Resaurant & Lounge at Ground Floor Restaurant And Premises, 13-14 Robertson Street, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on March 12

• Rated 5: The Hoxley at 249 London Road, St Leonards-On-Sea, East Sussex; rated on March 10

• Rated 5: Yellow is the colour of Happy Ltd at Ground Floor Shop And Premises, 35 Robertson Street, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on March 10

• Rated 5: Khalid's Kitchen at Su46, Queens Parade, Priory Meadow, Hastings; rated on March 4

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And five ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Hollington Oak Public House at 210 Wishing Tree Road, St Leonards-On-Sea, East Sussex; rated on March 30

• Rated 5: Eel & Bear at 28 Waldegrave Street, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on March 23

• Rated 5: North Star Inn at Clarence Road, St Leonards-On-Sea, East Sussex; rated on March 16

• Rated 5: The Duke at 48 Duke Road, St Leonards-On-Sea, East Sussex; rated on March 16

• Rated 5: Comet Pub at 72 Harley Shute Road, St Leonards-On-Sea, East Sussex; rated on March 9

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Best Kebab Ye at 69 Bohemia Road, St Leonards-On-Sea, East Sussex; rated on March 2