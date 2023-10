Food hygiene ratings given to 41 Hastings establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 41 of Hastings’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 30 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Bangkok Delivery Boy at 22-26 Norman Road, St Leonards-On-Sea, East Sussex; rated on September 28

• Rated 5: Bayte at 45-46 Kings Road, St Leonards-On-Sea, East Sussex; rated on September 27

• Rated 5: Coast Restaurant at East Sussex College Hastings, Station Plaza, Station Approach, Hastings; rated on September 27

• Rated 5: Master Fish Bar at 1 East Parade, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on September 27

• Rated 5: Barnaby's Lounge at 46 Robertson Street, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on September 26

• Rated 5: Hair and Hound Ltd at Shop And Premises, 196 Queens Road, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on September 26

• Rated 5: Coast Coffee at Cafe And Premises, Station Plaza, Station Approach, Hastings; rated on September 25

• Rated 5: Costa at Shop And Premises, Hastings Railway Station, Station Approach, Hastings; rated on September 25

• Rated 5: Board Game Museum at Shop And Premises, 25 Courthouse Street, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on September 20

• Rated 5: Southside Wrappers at 19a Warrior Gardens, St Leonards-On-Sea, East Sussex; rated on September 16

• Rated 5: Caffe Nero at 2-3 Bank Buildings, Station Road, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on September 15

• Rated 5: Smoke Shack Bar & Grill at St Andrews Shopping Mews, 1 Waldegrave Street, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on August 30

• Rated 5: Bullet Coffee House at 38-38a Robertson Street, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on August 25

• Rated 5: Brunch This Way at Ground Floor And Basement, 51b-51c Robertson Street, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on August 24

• Rated 5: Clambers Play Centre at White Rock Pleasure Gardens, Falaise Road, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on August 11

• Rated 5: The Coffee Box at The Hastings Centre, The Ridge, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on August 11

• Rated 5: Only Coco Chocolates at Shop And Premises, 20 George Street, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on August 10

• Rated 5: Aroma Coffee Lounge at Shop And Premises, 18-19 George Street, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on August 4

• Rated 5: Babel's at Restaurant And Premises, 9 George Street, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on August 4

• Rated 5: Di Pola's at Retail Unit, 14 Marine Parade, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on August 3

• Rated 5: Eat @ the Stade Cafe at The Stade, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on August 2

• Rated 5: NO. 9 CATERING TEA BAR at East Hastings Sea Angling Association, The Stade, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on August 2

• Rated 5: Cafe 67 at 67 Bohemia Road, St Leonards-On-Sea, East Sussex; rated on August 1

• Rated 5: Little Mo's at 50-52 The Ridge, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on August 1

• Rated 5: Nelly's at The Source Park Kiosk, White Rock, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on August 1

• Rated 5: 1066 Coffee House at 5 Bank Buildings, Station Road, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on July 21

• Rated 5: 'R'Jac's at Cafe And Premises, 82 Battle Road, St Leonards-On-Sea, East Sussex; rated on July 20

• Rated 5: Cafe Pausa at 599 Sedlescombe Road North, St Leonards-On-Sea, East Sussex; rated on July 20

• Rated 3: The Grumpy Cook at 1a Robertson Street, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on September 1

• Rated 2: Reel @ Kino at Cafe And Premises, 43-49 Norman Road, St Leonards-On-Sea, East Sussex; rated on August 31

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And five ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Bull Inn at 530 Bexhill Road, St Leonards-On-Sea, East Sussex; rated on September 27

• Rated 5: Anchor Inn at The Anchor Inn, 13 George Street, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on August 4

• Rated 5: Harrow, The at 828 The Ridge, St Leonards-On-Sea, East Sussex; rated on July 20

• Rated 5: J D Wetherspoon at The John Logie Baird Public House, 29-31 Havelock Road, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on July 4

• Rated 4: Fagins at 73 George Street, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on August 3

Takeaways

Plus six ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Arigato at 22-26 Norman Road, St Leonards-On-Sea, East Sussex; rated on September 28

• Rated 5: The Codfather at 10 East Parade, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on September 27

• Rated 5: Ali's Kitchen at 318 Bexhill Road, St Leonards-On-Sea, East Sussex; rated on August 17

• Rated 5: Albion Pasties at 6a Marine Parade, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on August 10

• Rated 5: Pleasant Grill at 68-70 Mount Pleasant Road, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on August 4