Food hygiene ratings given to two Hastings restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Hastings’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Lil Wendys Cafe, at Cafe And Premises, 94 Battle Road, St Leonards-On-Sea, East Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on December 20.
And Ocean Spice, at Restaurant And Premises, 43 White Rock, Hastings, East Sussex was given a score of three on December 2.
It means that of Hastings's 214 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 197 (92%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.