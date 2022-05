Food hygiene ratings handed to 17 Hastings establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 17 of Hastings’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 10 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Rockpool Bar & Grill at Restaurant, Hastings Pier, The Pier, Hastings; rated on May 26

• Rated 5: 1066 Cafe Kitchen at Unit Su36, Queens Parade, Priory Meadow, Hastings; rated on May 12

• Rated 5: Top Pizza 4 U at 3-5 London Road, St Leonards-On-Sea, East Sussex; rated on May 11

• Rated 5: Webbe's Rock A Nore at 1 Rock-A-Nore Road, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on May 11

• Rated 5: Market Cafe at Ground Floor Unit E7 St Andrews Shopping Mews, 1 Waldegrave Street, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on May 4

• Rated 5: Bonjour at Restaurant, 13 Grand Parade, St Leonards-On-Sea, East Sussex; rated on April 20

• Rated 5: McDONALDS at 8-9 Wellington Place, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on April 14

• Rated 5: Live Lounge at Combe Haven Holiday Park, Harley Shute Road, St Leonards-On-Sea, East Sussex; rated on April 13

• Rated 5: The Cafe at Tesco Extra, Church Wood Drive, St Leonards-On-Sea, East Sussex; rated on April 7

• Rated 4: The Cake Box at 32 Fernside Avenue, St Leonards-On-Sea, East Sussex; rated on April 26

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And five ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Stag Inn at 14 All Saints Street, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on May 6

• Rated 5: The Crown at 64-66 All Saints Street, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on May 6

• Rated 5: Windmill at The Windmill, 1 John Macadam Way, St Leonards-On-Sea, East Sussex; rated on April 26

• Rated 5: The Conquerors March at Stonestile Lane, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on April 19

• Rated 5: Yates's at 54-56 Robertson Street, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on April 19

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Domino's Pizza at 464 Old London Road, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on April 25