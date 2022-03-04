Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to eight Hastings establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Hastings’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: The Sleeper Store at Shop And Premises, 47 Kings Road, St Leonards-On-Sea, East Sussex; rated on February 26

• Rated 5: Royal Victoria Hotel at 45 Marina, St Leonards-On-Sea, East Sussex; rated on February 23

• Rated 5: Blue Reef Cafe at Blue Reef Aquarium, Rock-A-Nore Road, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on January 20

• Rated 5: Owl & Pussycat at First Floor And Second Floor Restaurant, 13-14 Robertson Street, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on January 20

• Rated 5: Parchment Trust at 2 Theaklen Drive, St Leonards-On-Sea, East Sussex; rated on January 19

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: French's Wine Bar at Public House And Premises, 24-25 Robertson Street, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on February 26

• Rated 5: The Prince Albert at 28 Cornwallis Street, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on February 25

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: