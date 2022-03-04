Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to eight Hastings establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Hastings’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: The Sleeper Store at Shop And Premises, 47 Kings Road, St Leonards-On-Sea, East Sussex; rated on February 26
• Rated 5: Royal Victoria Hotel at 45 Marina, St Leonards-On-Sea, East Sussex; rated on February 23
• Rated 5: Blue Reef Cafe at Blue Reef Aquarium, Rock-A-Nore Road, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on January 20
• Rated 5: Owl & Pussycat at First Floor And Second Floor Restaurant, 13-14 Robertson Street, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on January 20
• Rated 5: Parchment Trust at 2 Theaklen Drive, St Leonards-On-Sea, East Sussex; rated on January 19
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: French's Wine Bar at Public House And Premises, 24-25 Robertson Street, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on February 26
• Rated 5: The Prince Albert at 28 Cornwallis Street, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on February 25
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Sea Kale Hastings at 29 London Road, St Leonards-On-Sea, East Sussex; rated on February 26