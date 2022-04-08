Good news as food hygiene ratings given to six Hastings establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Hastings’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

By Katie Williams, Data Reporter
Friday, 8th April 2022, 12:25 pm
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Hastings’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Pizza Shed Ltd at 26 Waldegrave Street, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on March 31

• Rated 5: Whites Seafood & Steak Bar at Restaurant And Premises, 44-45 George Street, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on March 31

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Brass at Public House And Premises, 18 Havelock Road, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on April 6

• Rated 5: Ashburnham Arms Public House at 104 Ashburnham Road, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on March 31

• Rated 5: Paddy McGintys at 173 Battle Road, St Leonards-On-Sea, East Sussex; rated on March 29

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway:

• Rated 5: Famous Fried Chicken at 74 Mount Pleasant Road, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on April 1