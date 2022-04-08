Good news as food hygiene ratings given to six Hastings establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Hastings’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Pizza Shed Ltd at 26 Waldegrave Street, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on March 31
• Rated 5: Whites Seafood & Steak Bar at Restaurant And Premises, 44-45 George Street, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on March 31
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Brass at Public House And Premises, 18 Havelock Road, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on April 6
• Rated 5: Ashburnham Arms Public House at 104 Ashburnham Road, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on March 31
• Rated 5: Paddy McGintys at 173 Battle Road, St Leonards-On-Sea, East Sussex; rated on March 29
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Famous Fried Chicken at 74 Mount Pleasant Road, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on April 1