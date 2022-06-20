Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to six Hastings establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Hastings’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Village Cafe at 6-7 York Gardens, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on June 15

• Rated 5: Smiffys Chippy at Ground Floor Shop And Premises, 51a Robertson Street, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on June 1

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Hastings Arms at The Hastings Arms, 2 George Street, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on June 1

Takeaways

Plus three ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Pizza Presto at 99 Battle Road, St Leonards-On-Sea, East Sussex; rated on June 15

• Rated 5: The Angry Gull at Hastings Pier, The Pier, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on May 26