Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to six Hastings establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Hastings’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Village Cafe at 6-7 York Gardens, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on June 15
• Rated 5: Smiffys Chippy at Ground Floor Shop And Premises, 51a Robertson Street, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on June 1
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Hastings Arms at The Hastings Arms, 2 George Street, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on June 1
Takeaways
Plus three ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Pizza Presto at 99 Battle Road, St Leonards-On-Sea, East Sussex; rated on June 15
• Rated 5: The Angry Gull at Hastings Pier, The Pier, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on May 26
• Rated 5: Ozzy's Kitchen at Plot A, Drury Lane, St Leonards-On-Sea; rated on May 19